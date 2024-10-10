Raiders make quarterback change as Davante Adams rumors heat up

As the sky seems to continue to fall in Las Vegas, the Raiders are making a move at quarterback.

Despite signing Gardner Minshew in the offseason, the Raiders are putting him on the bench and are going back to Aidan O’Connell.

Antonio Pierce made the decision to bench Minshew after a rough last few weeks – he has completed 70.7% of his passes in the early going, but he hasn’t thrown for more than 215 yards in any of his last three outings.

Minshew has thrown just four touchdowns against five interceptions.

The quarterback play has seemingly been a reason why star wide receiver Davante Adams has requested a trade.

Adams has missed the last two games and is on track to miss a third. Ironically, that injury popped up right as the rumor mill began to swirl.

However, Pierce told reporters on Wednesday that Adams is a Raider and will be treated like one as long as he is in the building.

“He’s still a Raider. He’s never not been a Raider. When he’s healthy and he can play, we’ll play him. He’s just not healthy right now,” Pierce said. “He’s getting closer, he’s working every day to get that hamstring right and in the right headspace mentally. We talked recently, had a good conversation, and he’s ready to play football.”

O’Connell has played in two games this year, replacing Minshew late. In his rookie season last year, he took over for Jimmy Garoppolo and went 5-5 as a starter – he completed 62.1% of his passes for 2,218 yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Adams has been linked to several teams, but most notably the Jets and Saints, who are quarterbacked by his former teammates Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr, respectively.

