Raiders put icing on cake in blowout with wild one-handed pick-six

The Las Vegas Raiders set a franchise record in style, and the night somehow got even worse for the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers committed their fifth turnover of the game early in the fourth quarter, but it was perhaps the most impressive one by the Raiders.

Coming off a fumble recovery for a touchdown, it took just a few more plays for the Raiders defense to score once again thanks to Jack Jones’ highlight reel of a pick-six.

Justin Herbert’s replacement, Easton Stick, turned to his right to throw a screen pass to Austin Ekeler, but Jones read the play better than anyone in the Chargers’ offensive huddle.

Jones jumped the route so cleanly that he was practically in the backfield before Stick even caught the snap.

In fact, Jones even jumped the route so far that he had to turn his body back around to try for the pick.

But, he did so with no problem, grabbing Stick’s pass in midair with one hand before returning it to the house.

The play even left owner Mark Davis in disbelief.

The pick-six made it a 63-7 lead for the Raiders, setting a franchise record for the most points they ever scored in a game.

It was an abysmal night for the Chargers, who trailed 42-0 at halftime and finally scored on a broken play when Stick found Joshua Palmer for a 79-yard touchdown. But it was way too little and way too late.

At this point, the Chargers were just counting down the seconds to get out of Vegas. Eventually, they dropped to 5-9 on the season, as the final score was 63-21 in favor of the black and silver.