Raiders release Jimmy Garoppolo after first season of 3-year deal, PED suspension

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The Jimmy Garoppolo era in Las Vegas is over.

Just 12 months after signing a three-year deal with the Raiders, Garoppolo was released Wednesday, making him a free agent.

The Raiders had signed Garoppolo to a three-year, $72.75 million contract last offseason to replace the departed Derek Carr, but the move backfired almost from the start.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Garoppolo’s contract had to be reworked when he failed a physical and needed surgery on his previously injured foot, and he never reached the success he had in San Francisco after getting healthy.

The Raiders benched Garoppolo midway through last season after Antonio Pierce took over for fired coach Josh McDaniels. With Pierce, the Raiders went 5-4, and after many players pleaded to have him back, the Raiders dropped his interim tag to make him their official head coach.

Before signing with the Raiders, Garoppolo had a roller coaster tenure with the San Francisco 49ers.

CHIEFS PRESIDENT SAYS ‘LEAVING KANSAS CITY’ IS AN ‘OPTION’ AMID STADIUM TAX VOTE

Garoppolo was the guy under center in the Bay Area until Trey Lance was selected with the third overall pick in 2021. Lance sat for a year before becoming the starter, and Garoppolo returned to the Niners in 2022 on a one-year deal. After an ankle injury in Week 2 ended Lance’s season in 2022, Garoppolo was back under center.

But Garoppolo got injured, giving Brock Purdy a chance, and the rest is history.

Garoppolo was also suspended for two games in the upcoming season for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancement substance policy last month.

As the Niners starter, Garoppolo went to three NFC championships and a Super Bowl. With Vegas, he made just six starts, throwing for 1,205 yards, nine interceptions and seven touchdowns before getting benched after the coaching change.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His replacement, Aidan O’Connell, a fourth-round pick out of Purdue, completed 213 of his 343 attempts (62.1%) for 2,218 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Las Vegas has the 13th pick in the NFL Draft.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.