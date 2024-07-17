Raiders star Davante Adams’ agents shut down trade rumors: ‘Baseless’

Trade rumors have been swirling around Las Vegas Raiders star receiver Davante Adams, to the point where ESPN personality Dan Orlovsky recently said Adams to the New York Jets was a “done deal.”

However, those rumors were squashed on Tuesday via Adams’ agents, Kenny Chapman and Frank Bauer, who told ESPN that trade talks surrounding their client are “baseless.”

“This is baseless, unfounded speculation and Davante is expected to be with the Raiders as there has been absolutely no trade talk – period,” the statement to ESPN reads.

These rumors came after the release of Netflix’s series “Receiver,” which had Adams featured as one of five players that cameras followed throughout the 2023 NFL season.

And during that season, Adams’ frustrations with what was happening in Vegas were on full display as the Raiders struggled and needed to fire head coach Josh McDaniels and bench starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the year.

Adams even admitted he signed off on Garoppolo being benched, adding that it had to happen “for me to remain a Raider, in all honesty.”

The Raiders took interim off Antonio Pierce’s head coach title this offseason, and Adams noted during the docuseries that vibes were completely different in the building with him leading the pack. However, many still believe Adams would like to play elsewhere this season, especially the Jets, considering his relationship with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

During the show, Adams revealed that he and Rodgers hung out while the Jets were in town to face the Raiders, saying it was something he really needed. They ended up saying they missed each other before parting ways.

With a healthy Rodgers in New York this season after tearing his Achilles four plays into his new NFL chapter in 2023, the Jets are once again a team to watch given their talent already on the roster in Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson and many others. Adams would fit right in as someone who developed chemistry with Rodgers on the Green Bay Packers for years.

And the rumors saw gasoline pouring on them when Rodgers said he “can’t wait to play with him – again” during a golf tournament in Lake Tahoe recently.

The reality of the situation, though, is that Adams is under contract with the Raiders until the 2027 season after inking a five-year, $140 million pact. There is, however, an opt-out for 2025 that would result in $15.7 million in dead cap for the Raiders.

NFL trade rumors are easy to fuel, but Adams’ camp is trying to shut them down with just one week until he’s set to report in training camp.

But as the saying goes: actions speak louder than words. We’ll see if new Raiders GM Tom Telesco stays true to his word that Adams “is a Raider,” which he told teams at the scouting combine when they asked about him earlier this year.

