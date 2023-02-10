Raiders’ tight end Darren Waller salivating at thought of Aaron Rodgers going to Vegas: ‘It’s gonna be lit’

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the search of a quarterback, as it’s assumed they’re going to move on from Derek Carr.

That’s quite good timing, because it seems that four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers is more than available.

Well, rumors are circulating that the Green Bay Packers QB wants to head to Sin City.

Davante Adams, who was teammates with Rodgers in Green Bay before they traded him to the Raiders, has already recruited the 39-year-old, but it isn’t stopping there.

Tight end Darren Waller also wants Rodgers to roll the dice and head to Las Vegas.

“If you come, it’s gonna be lit,” Waller said at Jay Glazer’s Super Bowl party in Arizona, via TMZ Sports. “If he comes, I’d be a happy camper.”

Waller has struggled the last two seasons after becoming one of the league’s premier tight ends almost overnight.

After struggling to stay in the league for several years due to drug addiction, Waller became a “Hard Knocks” star and turned that into a 90-reception, 1,145-yard season in 2019. He finished in third place for the Comeback Player of the Year Award.

The 2020 season is what really put Waller in the upper echelon of tight ends, though. He caught 107 passes, nine of them for scores, for 1,196 yards, and was named to the Pro Bowl.

In Week 1 of the 2021 season, he looked well on his way to repeat the previous two seasons with 10 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown. However, in 19 games since, he has just 73 catches for 948 yards and four touchdowns.

Perhaps bringing in the Super Bowl XLV champion will put him back to his former Pro Bowl self.

Rodgers is set to contemplate his future on an “isolation retreat,” where he will be in total darkness for four days.

“I think it’s going to be important to get through this week and then to take my isolation retreat and just to be able to contemplate,” Rodgers said of the retreat, from which he can leave whenever he wants. “All things, my future, and then make a decision I feel like is best for me moving forward and the highest interest of my happiness.”

If Rodgers retires, he’ll be forgoing close to the $100 million owed to him over the next two seasons.