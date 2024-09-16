Raiders upset Ravens with 4th-quarter comeback on the road

The Baltimore Ravens owned the best record in the NFL last season, but they’re now starting the year 0-2 courtesy of a Las Vegas Raiders fourth-quarter comeback on Sunday.

The Raiders took down the Ravens, 26-23, on the road in what might be the upset of the week by Antonio Pierce’s crew.

The Ravens, fresh off a solid game in Kansas City that resulted in a loss to the Chiefs after Isaiah Likely’s toe didn’t stay in the end zone on the final play of the game, were expected to beat the Raiders on their home turf. However, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens’ offense struggled to get drives going all game long.

Baltimore had 383 total yards of offense, but they went 3 of 11 on third down as the Raiders came up big to get the defense off the field.

And they needed that big stop on the final drive of the game after Daniel Carlson hit his fourth field goal of the contest from 38 yards out to take the lead with 27 seconds to play.

The Ravens employ Justin Tucker as their placekicker, and he has a famous boot that can drill field goals from over 60 yards. However, he has been struggling from 50 yards and beyond going back to last season, and that streak continued after he missed a 56-yarder in the first half that ultimately cost the Ravens.

But Jackson wasn’t able to get into field goal range with no timeouts and less than 30 seconds to play as they tried a desperation lateral play to end the game that didn’t have any magic to it.

While Carlson’s kick was crucial, the drive prior, led by Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew, was what Las Vegas needed to get in the position to kick a game-winner in the first place.

After the Raiders’ defense forced a three-and-out, Minshew got the ball at the 30-yard line and needing a touchdown to tie the game. What ensued was a nine-play, 70-yard drive that ended with a cheeky pass to Davante Adams from the one-yard line for the tie after the extra point, 23-23.

Minshew, going against a tough Ravens defense, was efficient with 276 yards on 30-of-38 passing with his touchdown to Adams and one interception. Adams finished the game with nine catches for 110 yards, while rookie tight end Brock Bowers had nine receptions for 98 yards.

For the Ravens, Zay Flowers got into the end zone and led Baltimore with seven catches and 91 yards. Jackson was 21 of 34 for 247 yards with his touchdown to Flowers and one interception.

As mentioned, defense was massive for the Raiders, and it was Maxx Crosby collecting two sacks against the always-tough Jackson in terms of tackling. Robert Spillane led the Raiders with 10 tackles, and he caught the team’s lone interception.

