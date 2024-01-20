Raiders working on deal to hire Antonio Pierce as head coach: reports

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Las Vegas Raiders are finalizing their head coaching search.

The Raiders are working on finalizing a deal to hire Antonio Pierce as the next head coach of the organization, according to multiple reports.

Pierce took over as head coach during Week 9 of the NFL season after owner Mark Davis fired Josh McDaniels in just his second season.

Pierce went 5-4 as interim head coach, and the Raiders won three of their last four games to end the year.

The former player had support from the locker room, including star wide receiver Davante Adams.

“It’s obviously who I wanted. That’s my vote, and I’ve been vocal about that,” Adams said before Week 18. “That’s basically how the whole locker room feels, and with good reason. He’s come in and done a great job. It’s continued to win us over.

“It’s not just the comfortable thing. I think having AP here will be good for this organization. He kind of embodies what it means to be a Raider. That mentality, that swag and all the things he endorses is all the things he believes in. Definitely rooting for him.”

Three-time Pro Bowler Maxx Crosby also voiced his support for Pierce to be given the full-time job.

“It’s legendary,” Crosby said after the season finale, according to ESPN. “When you have the right culture, a guy like AP that embraces the history of the Raiders, it’s special. … A ton of legends [visit] consistently because the amount of respect they have for him. So, it makes you, as a player, want to go out there and show who you are. You know what I mean? You want to be at that level one day.”

Pierce played linebacker in the NFL for nine years, winning a Super Bowl with the New York Giants. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2006 and finished his career with 691 tackles and nine sacks.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report