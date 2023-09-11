Rams’ Aaron Donald makes Seahawks’ Geno Smith shriek as he rushes quarterback

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald is a menace to opposing offensive linemen.

He has pushed opponents around since he entered the NFL and even went viral once for how aggressive he was to one of his own teammates during preseason camp. On Sunday, he added a new note to historic lore – he made Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith shriek.

Donald rushed Smith on 3rd-and-4 in the second quarter of their game. The Rams trailed 10-7 at this juncture. Donald found an alley right to Smith and he was unencumbered. Smith was picked up by the on-field microphone screaming, “Oh my god!”

Smith fired a pass incomplete, and the damage was done even without the defensive lineman getting a sack or a tackle on the play.

Donald finished with four tackles and a half-sack in the team’s 30-13 win.

The Rams’ offense really stepped up in the win. Matthew Stafford passed for 334 yards. TuTu Atwell had six catches for 119 yards, and Puka Nacua had 10 catches for 119 yards. The touchdowns came from the running backs Kyren Williams and Cam Akers.

Williams ran for 52 yards and scored two touchdowns. Akers ran for 29 yards and scored a touchdown.

Sean McVay touched on the outside noise around the Rams going into the 2023 season. Last year, the Rams came into the season as defending Super Bowl champs but were hit with the injury bug, and it plagued their entire year. Donald was one of them. He only played 11 games.

“I couldn’t care less what’s said outside,” McVay said. “There might be some change in narratives and that doesn’t affect any way that we’ll go about our business right now.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.