Rams bringing in Jimmy Garoppolo after coach said Stetson Bennett’s absence left them needing backup: report

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Following a failed tenure in Las Vegas, Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly has a new home.

The Los Angeles Rams have reportedly agreed to bring in the quarterback on a one-year deal.

The signing all but ensures that Garoppolo will back up Matthew Stafford, a move that head coach Sean McVay said was necessary.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Rams drafted two-time national champion Stetson Bennett in the fourth round of last year’s draft, and he spent the preseason with them. But he was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list in mid-September.

“Out of respect for him and the situation, I’m going to leave all the specifics and particulars in-house,” McVay told reporters at the time. “And I want to be able to do that out of respect for that situation, so I’m not going to really have any follow-up information or anything that I’ll give in that regards.”

Last month, though, McVay let out the news that the Rams “don’t have a backup quarterback.”

The coach had previously shown cautious optimism about Bennett, who remains on the reserve/non-football injury list.

McVay said he would connect with Bennett at “the appropriate time.”

PLANET FITNESS REVOKES WOMAN’S MEMBERSHIP AFTER SHE SNAPPED PHOTO OF TRANSGENDER WOMAN IN WOMEN’S LOCKER ROOM

“And you figure out, where are you at and is this something that we feel like is best for him and for our football team to bring him back into this ecosystem?” he said. “Those will be conversations that we will have. And then, I think once we have a better idea of what we’ll do with that, then that will give clarity.”

The Las Vegas Raiders had signed Garoppolo to a three-year, $72.75 million contract last offseason to replace the departed Derek Carr, but the move backfired almost from the start.

Garoppolo’s contract had to be reworked when he failed a physical and needed surgery on his previously injured foot, and he never reached the success he previously had with the San Francisco 49ers after getting healthy.

The Raiders benched Garoppolo midway through last season after Antonio Pierce took over for fired head coach Josh McDaniels. With Pierce, the Raiders went 5-4, and after many players pleaded to have him back, the team dropped his interim tag to make him their official head coach.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As the San Francisco 49ers‘ starter, Garoppolo went to three NFC championships and a Super Bowl, but with Las Vegas, he made just six starts, throwing for 1,205 yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions before getting benched after the coaching change.

Last month, Garoppolo was suspended for two games in the upcoming season for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancement substance policy.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.