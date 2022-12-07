Rams claim quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers

The Los Angeles Rams claimed Baker Mayfield off waivers Tuesday, just a day after the Carolina Panthers and the struggling quarterback mutually agreed to part ways.

The Rams confirmed the news on social media, but offensive coordinator Liam Coen could not say in a press conference Tuesday if Mayfield would be ready to play Thursday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“My gosh, you’d probably know as much as I would on that right now,” Coen said. “I couldn’t tell you. I haven’t spoken to him. I’ve only heard great things about him, his professional nature in Carolina and some of the things that went on there.”

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris also spoke about the acquisition, calling Mayfield “a very good football player.”

“[He] brought Cleveland from pretty much the ashes,” Morris said. “This game is sometimes thankless. We get a chance to acquire guys who’ve got nothing to lose and something to prove is always awesome.”

Panthers coach Steve Wilks said Monday that the decision to move on from Mayfield came after he informed the former Cleveland Browns starter that Sam Darnold would take the reins yet again Sunday, this time against the Seattle Seahawks with PJ Walker as the backup.

Mayfield then asked for a release.

“We felt we wanted to give him the opportunity to be able to seek whatever him and his agent felt would be the best for them,” Wilks said. “Again, he has been nothing but a professional for us. So I wanted to extend that courtesy.”

Mayfield joins an injury-riddled quarterback room with starting quarterback Matthew Stafford likely out for the year with a bruised spinal cord and backup quarterback John Wolford battling a neck injury, among other ailments.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.