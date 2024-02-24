Rams coach Sean McVay casts doubt on Stetson Bennett’s 2024 status: ‘We don’t have a backup quarterback’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Shortly after the the Los Angeles Rams‘ season ended, head coach Sean McVay seemed cautiously optimistic about quarterback Stetson Bennett, who was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list in September after leaving the team early for an undisclosed reason.

However, apparently he got more of an answer, and it’s not looking pretty for the two-time champion at Georgia.

McVay seemed to admit that the team will have a roster spot open.

“Really in our minds, we don’t have a backup quarterback that’s on this roster,” McVay said, via the New York Post. “But we’ll see what that looks like in terms of how that affects Stetson and the draft or free agency.”

Bennett made a public appearance at a Georgia football game in November. At the time, McVay said Bennett’s absence was “bigger than football.”

McVay said Thursday he would connect with Bennett at “the appropriate time.”

“I think the first thing is you connect with him, which we’ll do that at the appropriate time, and you figure out, where are you at and is this something that we feel like is best for him and for our football team to bring him back into this ecosystem?” he said. “Those will be conversations that we will have. And then, I think once we have a better idea of what we’ll do with that, then that will give clarity.”

The Rams selected Bennett in the fourth round of last year’s draft, and he spent the preseason with them. But he was placed on the reserve/non-football list in mid-September.

“Out of respect for him and the situation, I’m going to leave all the specifics and particulars in-house,” McVay told reporters at the time. “And I want to be able to do that out of respect for that situation, so I’m not going to really have any follow-up information or anything that I’ll give in that regards.”

Bennett played four seasons at Georgia, his final two in a starting role. He totaled 8,429 yards with 66 touchdowns and 21 interceptions over 42 games, including a tremendous senior season with 4,128 yards, 27 touchdowns and a national championship in a blowout win over TCU in 2023.

