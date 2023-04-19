Rams deal veteran receiver Allen Robinson to Steelers: report

Allen Robinson’s time in Los Angeles appears to be over, the Rams reportedly reaching an agreement to send him to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The teams are working to finalize a trade, per NFL Network, in which the Steelers have been granted permission to give Robinson a physical prior to signing on the dotted line.

The deal reportedly says the Steelers will pay $5 million of Robinson’s 2023 salary, and Los Angeles would be responsible for $10.25 million.

Pittsburgh and Los Angeles are also swapping 2023 seventh-round picks. The Steelers are sending pick No. 234 in exchange for Robinson and pick No. 251.

Robinson isn’t at a crossroads yet in his career, but there are questions whether Robinson can still be an elite receiver in the NFL. He is 30 years old, and his production has declined the last two years.

He had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2019 and 2020 with the Chicago Bears. But he fell off in 2021 with 410 yards and one touchdown when rookie Justin Fields took over at quarterback.

Robinson moved on to the Rams, signing a one-year deal to prove himself alongside quarterback Matthew Stafford and reigning Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp.

The Rams were coming off their 2022 Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals, so Robinson was going to slot right in after Robert Woods joined the Tennessee Titans. Things didn’t go according to plan.

The Rams dealt with a lot of injuries in 2022, including to Stafford and Kupp, which played a role in Robinson having the worst season of his career.

Robinson totaled just 339 yards on 33 receptions (52 targets) with three touchdowns, and he failed to develop solid chemistry with Stafford. The Rams used several quarterbacks after Stafford got hurt, including Baker Mayfield, and none worked out.

In November, Robinson also had a foot fracture that required season-ending surgery, adding him to the long list of sidelined Rams.

Perhaps Robinson can find his groove again in Pittsburgh, where he would likely be working with Kenny Pickett at quarterback. He would also join receivers Diontae Johnson and George Pickens.