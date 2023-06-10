Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris reunites with 3-year-old he saved from drowning

Less than two weeks after playing the role of a hero, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris reunited with the boy he saved from drowning.

Morris was vacationing at a hotel with his family when he spotted a 3-year-old named Wyatt in the pool at Encore Las Vegas.

A lifeguard began performing CPR on the boy, but Morris did not want to watch and not assist.

So, he went to search of an automated external defibrillator (AED).

“My kids are all in the pool, and I hear a scream. I see Wyatt laying poolside, and he’s blue,” Morris told ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “And I can just feel the panic of it all when you’re alone.”

Morris and another man at the pool, Dr. Andrew Oleksyn, helped bring the boy back to life. The doctor administered CPR, while Morris used the AED.

Morris credited the Rams training staff for proper first aid training and helping him understand protocols.

“I saw people calling 911, so my first question was, ‘Where is the AED?” Morris said. “When I got back, we had a doctor on site that was able to start the compressions. I was able to hand the AED to him, get it open for him, put the pads on the child, and he ended up being OK,” Morris told ESPN shortly after the incident.

“It’s truly a miracle when I try to wrap my mind around everything that happened,” Kelseigh Stanley, Wyatt’s mother, told “GMA.”

“God placed them all directly where they needed to be.”

AEDs have become more prevalent since one was used to help save Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle on “Monday Night Football.” Morris noted that incident, as well as Shaq Barrett’s 2-year-old daughter’s drowning death, helped increase awareness and preparation for these emergencies.

Morris is entering his third season as the Rams’ defensive coordinator after spending six seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.