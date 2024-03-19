Rams’ Sean McVay reveals how Aaron Donald indicated he was going to retire

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Aaron Donald announced his retirement from the NFL last week after 10 seasons, 10 Pro Bowls, eight All-Pro selections, three Defensive Player of the Year awards and one Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams.

The decision may have come as a surprise for NFL fans who have watched the 32-year-old dominate opposing offensive lines from the middle of the line of scrimmage. He was considered one of the most fearsome defensive linemen of his time, racking up at least 10 sacks for five consecutive seasons at one point in his career.

But it wasn’t surprising to Rams head coach Sean McVay. He revealed on Monday that Donald indicated he was finished following the team’s playoff loss to the Detroit Lions.

“I’m full,” McVay told Sports Illustrated, repeating what Donald said to him.

“I’m just like, ‘And you should be. You have every right to feel that way.’ What an amazing thing. The words won’t do justice to the way that he so eloquently articulated it to me and just put it in a way that, as a human being, all you’re really looking for is to be at peace and to be happy,” he added. “He was full. And, man, did you feel that. You’re just so happy because he earned it too.”

Donald walks away from the game as one of the best defensive linemen of his generation and arguably of all time.

He has 111 sacks for his career – tied for 40th all time with Randy White. He also had 543 tackles.

Donald played all 10 seasons of his career with the Rams.

