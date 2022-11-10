Rams’ Sean McVay says Matthew Stafford has been placed in concussion protocol

A surprising announcement from Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay came on Wednesday when he said quarterback Matt Stafford is in concussion protocol.

It’s unknown when Stafford sustained his concussion, but placing someone in protocol midway through a new week makes it hard to be cleared in time by Sunday for a game.

So that’s the challenge the Rams currently face, as Stafford can’t go through shortcuts to clear protocol and McVay has stated in the past that he won’t do so no matter the importance of the player.

After the horrible scene that played out for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa weeks ago against the Cincinnati Bengals, McVay gave his opinion on the matter of concussions, saying the coaching staff recognizes that it’s bigger than football at the end of the day.

“I think the biggest thing is that it’s about the person before the player,” he said. “And some of these things, when you realize this game is so important to so many of us, and when you’re in the midst and in the moment of it, you think that this is just going to be forever, but you realize this is a small blip in time. There’s so many things to life with family, with friends, with the people that love and support you and care about you unconditionally, and I think it’s our job as coaches and really in general to look out for the person, one, the player next. And these are things that [I] certainly don’t take lightly.”

At the time, McVay had just put guard David Edwards in concussion protocol despite being a starter and his team banged up on the offensive line.

If Stafford does in fact get sidelined for the game, John Wolford, who has just one start in his three-year stint in the NFL, is his backup.

Wolford started his only game in 2020, where the Rams beat the Arizona Cardinals, 18-7, with Wolford going 22-for-38 with no touchdowns and one interception, while rushing six times for 56 yards.

He got into three games last season, throwing the ball just four times with one completion for 25 yards.

Wolford would also be adopting a Rams offense that has scored less than 20 points in four of the last five games.

This injury to Stafford comes at a time when the Rams are 3-5 and need to get rolling before they fall further down the standings. The Seattle Seahawks are 6-3 at the top of the NFC West, while the San Francisco 49ers, who just defeated the Rams forcefully before their bye week, sit at 4-4.

That makes Sunday’s divisional game against the Cardinals a pivotal one for Los Angeles to get back on track.

Stafford was sacked four times in the 16-13loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he’s the third-most sacked quarterback in the NFL with 28.

Stafford owned a 32.1 quarterback rate after completing just 13 of his 27 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown to Cooper Kupp for 69 yards.