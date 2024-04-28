Rams’ Sean McVay suggests team is willing to ‘work toward’ resolution for Matthew Stafford’s contract

Super Bowl winner Matthew Stafford seems to want to return to the negotiating table. The NFL Network recently reported the 36-year-old quarterback was not happy with the amount of guaranteed money remaining on his contract with the Los Angeles Rams.

He is expected to collect an estimated $31 million in guarantees for the upcoming 2024 season, according to Overthecap.com.

Rams coach Sean McVay acknowledged the report but stopped short of providing any substantive details on a possible timetable for potentially adjusting Stafford’s contract.

“I’ve had good dialogue with Matthew,” McVay told reporters Friday. “We’ll keep those things in house, but he’s been working with our guys, and we’ll keep those things in house.”

McVay and Rams general manager Les Snead were also asked if they believed the franchise would be able ” to find a solution for the contract issue,” but they danced around the question.

“We’re definitely jacked to have Matthew as our QB,” Snead said.

At times, an NFL player’s displeasure about his contract can lead to the player skipping practices and other offseason workouts. McVay said the team is taking a day-by-day approach.

“We’re going to take it a day at a time. We’ll see,” McVay said. “So, we’re going to try to figure it out. There’s nothing that’s more important than making sure that he feels appreciated and he knows how much we love him and want him to lead the way. I think that commitment that I think he wants to have can be reciprocated, and we want to work towards figuring that out.”

The Detroit Lions traded Stafford to the Rams in 2021. He led the Rams to a Super Bowl title in his first season in Los Angeles and signed a four-year extension with the Rams in 2022.

Stafford and star receiver Cooper Kupp dealt with injuries during the 2022 campaign, and the Rams finished with a disappointing 5-12 record. Stafford appeared in nine games in 2022. He injured his thumb last season but still appeared in 15 regular season games and helped lead the Rams to the playoffs.

