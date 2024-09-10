Rams star Puka Nacua will miss at least 4 weeks after being placed on IR for knee injury

As the Los Angeles Rams deal with its first loss of the season in the standings, it’s also dealing with the loss of a key offensive playmaker for the next four games at least.

Puka Nacua, who broke out for the Rams in his rookie season last year, has been placed on the injured reserve after aggravating a knee injury in the 26-20 overtime loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 1.

Head coach Sean McVay made the announcement on Monday, has a PCL sprain, and the team is not going to test that at the start of the season.

Nacua’s injury came midway through the second quarterback while making a catch. He was seen limping off the field, where he went into the blue medical tent on the sidelines. He would eventually return to the game, but it didn’t last long.

Nacua eventually needed a cart to get him into the locker room, where he was ultimately ruled out for the remainder of the game.

This PCL sprain is an aggravation of the initial injury, which came on Aug. 4 during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Chargers. Nacua would miss time in training camp, but would return on Aug. 26 to the delight of his team and fan base.

However, his presence on the field will be missed over these next few weeks as McVay will have to scheme otherwise for quarterback Matthew Stafford and the offense.

“You can see he’s an impact player,” McVay said, via ESPN, about Nacua. “He gets four targets, he has four catches for almost 50 yards. He has a jet sweep, he does stuff in the run game. He’s a factor. He just is one of those guys that just makes a difference. And so, it’s unfortunate for him, and I’m bummed out for the person more importantly.”

The Rams were already dealing with the injury bug heading into Week 1, as right tackle Rob Havenstein is dealing with an ankle injury, while left tackle Alaric Jackson is suspended the first two games of the season. Then, Joe Noteboom, filling in for Jackson, suffered a high ankle sprain in the loss, and he’s likely to miss time.

It’s no secret now where Stafford will be looking to pass the ball with Nacua out, though, as Cooper Kupp saw 21 targets in a game where the Rams had the lead late, but a Lions field goal forced overtime. Detroit won the coin flip and drove down the field with a David Montgomery touchdown sealing the victory.

Kupp finished with 14 catches for 110 yards and a touchdown.

Other than Nacua, the Rams’ offensive line also sees left guard Steve Avila dealing with an MCL sprain that will likely land him on the IR, while right guard Kevin Dotson was seen in a boot on his left foot after the game.

The Rams will be facing off against Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2.

