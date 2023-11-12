Rams’ Stetson Bennett makes first public appearance in months at Georgia game

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett has made his first public appearance in months on Saturday night when he was seen on the Georgia Bulldogs sideline for their win over Ole Miss.

Bennett, who won two national titles with Georgia, including last season’s rout of TCU, was honored by the Bulldogs on Saturday with the Burlsworth Trophy, which is given to the most outstanding FBS football player who began as a walk-on for his collegiate career.

Meanwhile, Bennett, who was drafted by the Rams No. 128 overall in the fourth round, has been away from his Los Angeles squad for the entire 2023 season.

Head coach Sean McVay has discussed Bennett’s availability on multiple occasions without divulging why he’s away from the team. McVay has only noted that Bennett is “doing well.”

“I’m not ready to say that he won’t be back with us at all this year, but it’s probably less likely than it is likely he would be,” McVay said earlier this year at a media session.

The Rams could’ve used Bennett this season, as veteran starter Matthew Stafford is dealing with an injury at the moment. Los Angeles had to go to Brett Rypien, who they signed mid-season, last week in a loss to the Green Bay Packers on the road.

As a result, the Rams continue to add veteran backups to Stafford, with Carson Wentz expected to start against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon at home.

Bennett, who finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting in 2022, threw for 4,128 yards with 27 touchdowns to seven interceptions in 15 games for the Bulldogs last season.

He finished his career at Georgia with 8,429 yards, 66 touchdowns to 21 interceptions and a 65.1% completion rate over 42 games.