Rams to sign Carson Wentz in wake of Matthew Stafford’ injury, Brett Rypien’s struggles: reports

With Matthew Stafford’s short-term future still in some doubt, the Los Angeles Rams made a move to bring in a veteran quarterback.

Carson Wentz, the second overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft, will be signing with the team, according to multiple reports.

Stafford suffered a thumb injury in Week 8 that kept him from playing this weekend against the Green Bay Packers, and in his place, Brett Rypien struggled. The Rams failed to reach the end zone, and Rypien went 13 of 28 for 130 yards with an interception, losing one of two fumbles.

Wentz was the Week 1 quarterback of the Washington Commanders last year, but he fractured a finger on his throwing hand in Week 8, and with Taylor Heinecke’s emergence, he missed the next eight games. In the season prior, he was under center for the Indianapolis Colts, which ended on a sour note as Indy lost their final two games to miss the playoffs.

He spent his first five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, and his sophomore season was his coming out party. In 2017, he led the Eagles to an 11-2 start, and he was in the MVP discussion. However, he tore his ACL in Week 14, but Philly rode the Nick Foles train to their first Super Bowl victory.

The Rams drafted back-to-back national champion Stetson Bennett out of Georgia in the fourth round in this year’s NFL Draft, but he was placed on the reserved/non-football injury list for an issue that head coach Sean McVay said was “bigger than football.“

“Out of respect for him and the situation, I’m going to leave all the specifics and particulars in-house,” McVay told reporters at the time. “And I want to be able to do that out of respect for that situation, so I’m not going to really have any follow-up information or anything that I’ll give in that regards.”

Wentz has completed 62.6% of his passes in his career with 151 touchdowns and 66 interceptions. He has not thrown for 4,000 yards in a season since 2019. This will be Wentz’s fourth different team in as many years.