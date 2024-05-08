Rangers captain’s ‘dirty’ hit attempt has fans calling for suspension: ‘A disgrace’

Jacob Trouba became a bit of an internet meme on Tuesday night, but he was also very close to facing a huge suspension.

Fans are still calling for a punishment for the New York Rangers captain, saying he had a “dirty” attempt on a body-check.

The defenseman looked to lay out Carolina Hurricanes‘ Martin Necas in the first overtime period, but narrowly missed him.

However, the intent does not look pretty, as Trouba pulled two big no-nos when hitting someone: having your skates leave the ice, and having an elbow up.

An elbow connecting to a player on a hit almost automatically warrants a suspension, as does hitting someone when leaving your feet.

Thankfully for Trouba (and Necas), the two avoided a hard collision, and Trouba seemed to actually get the worst of it by going head-on into the boards. His leg then hit the back of Necas’ head on the way down.

Trouba has had viral hits in the past, but he always seems to be in the conversation of whether his hits are clean or dirty – yes, the days of Scott Stevens are long over.

This certainly put him back in the conversation.

“I’m sorry but Jacob Trouba deserves a suspension . This is a clear intent to injure a player. Had that elbow connected we’d be talking about a potential 5+ game suspension…” one user on X wrote. “The NHL preaches player safety. So let’s see what happens.”

“Jacob Trouba is a disgrace to the title he bares,” wrote another. “There is no universe where this is even remotely close to trying to make a clean play in any sport.”

The Rangers were able to earn the victory in double-overtime, 4-3, thanks to Vincent Trocheck’s power play winner against his former team and Igor Shesterkin’s 54 saves.

Game 3 is Thursday in North Carolina, where tickets have been limited to local residents.

