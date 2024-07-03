Rangers captain’s wife’s medical career playing vital role in trade talks: report

The New York Rangers seem like they are trying to move on from their captain after a poor showing in the playoffs (albeit with a broken ankle), but there is a major hurdle.

Jacob Trouba began donning the “C” on his sweater ahead of the 2022-23 season, but with two years and $16 million left on his deal in a crummy cap situation, he’s a trade candidate for the Blueshirts.

When the hard-hitting defenseman signed with the Rangers in 2019 (after being traded to them by the Winnipeg Jets), along with it came a five-year full no-movement clause. That was written in the contract so Trouba could stay in the city as his wife, Dr. Kelly Tyson-Trouba, could complete a three-year residency at a local hospital.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The residency was originally supposed to end this year, but the first year was deferred, meaning it will now be completed on July 1 of next year instead.

Trouba’s full no-movement clause is up, but he is able to veto trades to 15 teams. However, the New York Post reported that several teams that would normally be high on acquiring Trouba right now are likely to wait one more year.

The Post also noted that, despite there being 16 teams that Trouba cannot decline a trade to, “there is no guarantee that [he] would accept a trade even to a club on his approved list if that means leaving his wife” and newborn son behind.

STANLEY CUP CHAMP HAS EXPLICIT MESSAGE FOR LIV GOLF STAR BROOKS KOEPKA AT VICTORY PARADE

Again, Trouba only has a no-trade clause to nearly half the league, so he does not have a say if the Rangers strike a deal with the other half. So, it’s “unclear” what “not accepting” means here, but it’s speculated by some fans that Trouba could hold out following a move.

Trouba’s immediate future is certainly up in the air, but this wrinkle sure seems like he could stay in the Big Apple, especially given the fact that the front office probably doesn’t want to trade a positive influence in the locker room if it meant doing him dirty.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Rangers fell to the Florida Panthers, the eventual Stanley Cup champions, in the Eastern Conference Final in their first season with Peter Laviolette as head coach.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.