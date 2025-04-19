Rangers fire head coach Peter Laviolette after lackluster season

After a disappointing season, the New York Rangers announced on Saturday that they had made the decision to part ways with head coach Peter Laviolette after just two seasons. Associate head coach Phil Housley was also relieved of his duties, according to the team.

The Rangers were 39-36-7 this season and missed the playoffs a year after they won the President’s Trophy and advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Laviolette, 60, had a 94-59-11 record in his two seasons at the helm in New York. The Rangers had their best regular season in franchise history with him in the 2023-2024 season, when they had a team-record of 114 points and 55 wins.

“Today I informed Peter Laviolette and Phil Housley that we’re making a coaching change,” Rangers general manager Chris Drury said in a statement. “I want to thank them both and wish them and their families all the best going forward. Peter is first class all the way, both professionally and personally, and I am truly grateful for his passion and dedication to the Rangers in his time as head coach.”

“After finishing with the best regular season record in the NHL a year ago and making a trip to the Eastern Conference Final, we came into this season with high expectations for ourselves. Quite simply, we failed to meet those expectations. We must all do better – myself included.”

“As we head into next season and beyond, I felt that a change was necessary in order to give us the best chance to achieve our goals as an organization. Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately.”

The Rangers were the sixth team Laviolette has been a head coach for throughout his career. He coached the Nashville Predators, Carolina Hurricanes, Philadelphia Flyers, Washington Capitals and New York Islanders prior to joining the Rangers.

Coming into the season, the Rangers had high expectations after they fell short in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Florida Panthers last season. But the Rangers were marred by inconsistent play and underperformance from many of their top players.

Forward Mika Zibanejad scored 20 goals and had 62 points this season after he had 26 goals and 72 points last season. Chris Kreider had 39 goals and 76 points last season and this season had just 22 goals and 30 points.

Zibanejad and Kreider were just two of the many Rangers stars who took a step back this season in production.

Laviolette’s and Housley’s departures are likely the first of many to come for the Rangers this offseason, as general manager Chris Drury will look to overhaul a roster that struggled throughout the year.

