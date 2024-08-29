Rangers’ Travis Jankowski makes incredible leaping catch to rob game-winning homer from White Sox

Texas Rangers left fielder Travis Jankowski added to the Chicago White Sox’s misery on Wednesday night when he made an incredible catch to save the game.

White Sox designated hitter Andrew Vaughn was up at bat with two runners on base and hit a deep shot toward Jankowski. The outfielder was able to track the ball down and make a leaping catch at the fence to bring the ball back into the park and take away a win from Chicago.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It was the second out of the inning and the Rangers were able to shut the door and win the game, 4-3.

“It was high. You know the hang time was perfect,” Jankowski said. “If it was a foot further, probably out of my reach. So that to me, it’s like everything aligns.”

Jankowski said pitcher Andrew Chafin gave him a big hug for making the catch and offered to buy him a steak dinner.

“I said, ‘Naw, man. Your friendship and the hug’s good enough,’ and then he gave me another hug,” he said.

WHY AARON JUDGE MIGHT BE HAVING THE BEST OFFENSIVE SEASON BY A RIGHT-HANDED HITTER EVER

Texas wrapped up two victories against the White Sox on Wednesday, dropping the worst team in MLB to 31-103 on the year. The Rangers and White Sox finished a game that was suspended Tuesday after just four pitches.

The Rangers won 3-1 in Tuesday’s game and 4-3 in Wednesday’s game.

Corey Seager was 4-for-5 in Wednesday’s game and had the tie-breaking RBI in the top of the ninth. Wyatt Langford hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The defending World Series champions are 62-71 on the season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.