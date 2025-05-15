Ravens’ 1st-rounder reveals his biggest concern in leap from college to pros

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Malaki Starks got the best of both worlds on draft night.

Sure, everyone wants to be an early selection, but more often than not, that leads to landing on a subpar team. While Starks was not a top-20 pick, he still heard his name called in the first round, and he now calls a Super Bowl contender his new home.

The defensive back was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the 27th pick late last month, who two seasons ago were in the AFC Championship. This past season, they were oh-so close to getting back.

This year figures to be similar for Baltimore, as long as they have MVP candidate Lamar Jackson at the helm.

The difference in skill from college to the NFL does not need explaining, but Starks said there is another concern on his mind in the leap to the pros.

“There are a lot of rules that are a lot different than it is in college,” Starks told Fox News Digital. “The dimensions, I’m still used to the hashed being farther in. I spent time after practices walking through my steps because I’m so programmed to go to a certain spot. Just really relearning all the rules, dimensions, things like that.”

However, Starks has “a good group of elite guys” to learn from.

Starks has been a part of a perennial winner for a long while. He spent his college days at Georgia. And ahead of the draft, he did even more winning while teaming up with Tide to participate in their Laundry Games alongside Spice Adams and fellow draftee Matthew Golden.

“We did this thing where you had a laundry thing on your head and had to balance it walking back and forth. Matthew couldn’t do it. I got to rub it in his face,” Starks joked.

“People think prep starts on the field, but it actually starts in the laundry room. You feel good when you look good.”

Perhaps Starks may feel some added pressure, though, given his team’s expectations. However, being a Bulldog, that is already instilled in him.

“It’s kind of what I’m used to since I went to the University of Georgia. They were just off their first natty in forever, so coming in and filling those shoes, it’s the standard that the organization has and run their business,” he said. “I’m excited to come into this organization and learn from a lot of the older guys and what it means to play like a Raven.”

