Ravens edge Bengals in nail-biting overtime victory

The Baltimore Ravens nearly coughed up a victory against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, but Justin Tucker used his leg to give his team the victory in overtime, 41-38.

On Baltimore’s first drive in overtime, Lamar Jackson mishandled the snap and Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt scooped it up and ran a few yards. Cincinnati thought they were set up to steal the victory in the extra period.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, Evan McPherson missed a 53-yard field goal after a bad snap. Baltimore only needed two plays to capitalize.

Jackson handed the ball off to Derrick Henry and the monstrous running back did the rest. Henry ran for 51 yards and got the ball to the Bengals’ 6-yard line. Tucker then nailed the 24-yard game-winning field goal.

Jackson was 26-of-42 passing for 348 yards. He threw four touchdown passes in the win. Isaiah Likely had two of the touchdown catches. Charlie Kolar and Rashod Bateman each had touchdown catches. Jackson ran for another 55 yards.

JAGUARS TAKE DOWN COLTS TO SNAG 1ST WIN OF 2024 SEASON

Henry led Baltimore with 92 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown. Zay Flowers had seven catches for 111 yards.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had one of the best games of the season. He was 30-of-39 for 392 yards and had five touchdown passes. Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins had two touchdowns each and Chase Brown caught one more.

Chase had 10 catches for 193 yards. Higgins had nine catches for 83 yards and a touchdown.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Baltimore improved to 3-2 on the season. Cincinnati fell to 1-4.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.