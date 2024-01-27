Ravens’ John Harbaugh excited to compete against brother Jim Harbaugh at NFL level: ‘We play them next year’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Los Angeles Chargers arguably made the biggest splash of the coaching hiring cycle by landing Jim Harbaugh. The 60-year-old head coach is no stranger to the NFL, having spent four years with the San Francisco 49ers prior to his recent stint leading the University of Michigan Wolverines.

Harbaugh led the 49ers to the postseason in three of his four years on the sidelines. San Francisco advanced to two NFC Championship games during Harbaugh’s tenure and advanced to Super Bowl XLVII, where they suffered a 34-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, coached by his brother, John Harbaugh.

The Chargers and Ravens both play in the AFC, and the teams are scheduled to go head-to-head at some point during the 2024 season.

Baltimore is set to host the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated matchup, the Ravens’ longtime head coach expressed excitement over his brother Jim’s return to the NFL ranks. He also said the Chargers are getting a “great coach.”

“My thoughts are, we play them next year. We’re looking forward to all of it. I’m just very happy for him, proud of him, excited for him, excited for his family. My mom and dad told me he called back in the evening and he found out all of his kids, starting with Addie and Katie, had their bags packed already. They were ready to go. So they’re excited, too,” John told reporters.

“It’s going to be great, well-deserved. I’ll say this, the Chargers just got themselves one great coach.”

NFL teams already know their opponents for home and away games next season, but the dates and times of the games will not be released until the spring.

The Harbaugh brothers have been on opposite sidelines as head coaches two previous times during the NFL regular season. Aside from the Super Bowl matchup, the siblings faced each other in 2011 on Thanksgiving. John is 2-0 against Jim.

Earlier this month, Jim Harbaugh led Michigan to the College Football National Championship. He leaves Ann Arbor with an 86-25 record.

