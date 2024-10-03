Ravens’ Lamar Jackson doubles down on message to sports bettors: ‘We’re not worried about that’

Lamar Jackson is doubling down on his previous remarks to fans disappointed with their bets this past weekend.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback was focused on defeating the Buffalo Bills in primetime on Sunday night as the team’s run game led by veteran running back Derrick Henry solidified the 35-10 victory for Baltimore.

Jackson finished the game with 156 passing yards and two passing touchdowns, while Henry finished with 199 rushing yards and a touchdown. However, some fans appeared to be unhappy with the win – or rather Jackson’s stats.

“This is a ‘TEAM’ sport,” he said in a pointed message on X on Monday. “I’m not out here satisfied when I threw for 300 [yards] but took a L. If I throw for 50 [yards] and we WIN, that’s wtf matters. Y’all stop commenting on our socials about the [yards] y’all FanDuel or parlays ain’t hit.”

When asked on Tuesday why he hit back, Jackson reiterated that the focus of this team is winning football games – not sports betting or fantasy.

“You gotta understand, we’re humans too. We’re going in there and we’re trying to win games.”

“You know, all our lives we’ve played football, we’ve gotten to the highest level – the professional level to win games and not to help people’s parlay. We’re not betting on the games, you can’t even bet on games and stuff like that. So we’re not worried about that,” he continued.

“And I don’t believe we’re going into games worried about stats either. We’re worried about the W column, the win loss column. We’re not trying to lose. So we go out there and try to do what teammates do – we try to help each other out.”

After a rough start to the season, the Ravens have picked up momentum with wins over the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo.

On Sunday, Baltimore will travel to Cincinnati for a matchup against AFC North opponent, the Bengals, fresh off their first win of the season.

