Ravens’ Lamar Jackson takes aim at NFL reporter over ‘disrespectful’ prediction

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson called out Pro Football Talk founder Mike Florio after the team’s 33-19 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.

Florio predicted that the 49ers would “kick the s— out of the Ravens” as long as they stayed healthy. However, Jackson’s two touchdowns and the Ravens’ impeccable defensive play guided Baltimore to a huge win to stay on top of the AFC with two weeks left to go before the playoffs begin.

Jackson called out Florio in the tunnel as he walked to the locker room and was asked about his comments in the press conference.

“We’re in the NFL. We play ball. Not to take away from that team, but you can’t just discredit us. We’re grown men. We have to feed our families,” Jackson said. “(Mike Florio) can have his opinion, but don’t just talk like that. That’s disrespectful. That’s very disrespectful. Not to take away from the 49ers at all, because they’re great all across the board, but we’re going to come to play as well.

“Our record (isn’t a) fluke. We play ball, and we showed that. He just needs to keep doing his job, but just don’t come off like that towards us. That’s disrespectful, like I said, because he isn’t putting the pads on. If he was putting the pads on, I feel like it would’ve been different for him. He wouldn’t say that. He’d be respectful.

“I say that to say this; we’re respectful to our opponents. Our opponents are respectful to us, but a guy who’s not even playing against us (and) just coming out and being disrespectful, I guess he wanted more views on his little channel. We’re going to leave it at that.”

Florio apologized for his remarks on X.

“Lamar is right. I apologize for how I phrased my opinion. I believed the 49ers were dramatically better than every other team in the NFL: Cowboys, Eagles, Chiefs, Dolphins, everyone. The Ravens proved otherwise. They deserve complete and total respect for what they accomplished,” he wrote.

Jackson finished the game with 252 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Both touchdown passes came in the third quarter.

He also ran for 45 yards, leading the team.

“Everybody was writing us off before we even had a chance to play. We knew what we were capable of, and everybody counted us out. [They] didn’t expect us to even hold up,” Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen said after the game.

“Everybody was saying we were going to get blown out by double digits or whatever. So we just had to come out and play our style of ball. We all understood the assignment.”

