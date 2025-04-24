Ravens’ Mark Andrews reflects on critical playoff game drop: ‘Looking forward to redemption’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three-time Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews received the lion’s share of the blame after the Baltimore Ravens’ playoff run came to an abrupt and excruciating end. Andrews failed to secure a short pass from Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on a two-point conversion attempt late in the fourth quarter.

Andrews initially took to social media to address the costly drop, saying he was “absolutely gutted by what happened.” But this week he spoke to the media for the first time about the infamous moment.

While Andrews again owned up for his failure during the moment in question, he also revealed that he had issues with his gloves during the game.

“I’m thinking, ‘Do I take it off? Do I not?’ It was so fast and so quick that it just happened,” Andrews said. “And at the end of the day, I still should have caught the ball. I still should have made that play.”

“That’s sports, man – things happen. I know the type of player that I am, what I can do, and it is what it is. It was tough, [it] wasn’t the best game, and I’m looking forward to redemption.”

A completed catch would have tied the hard-fought divisional round game at 27. The Ravens were instead forced to attempt an onside kick, which was recovered by the Buffalo Bills . A handoff and a couple of kneel-downs by quarterback Josh Allen punched the Bills ticket to the AFC Championship game.

Jackson finished the 27-25 divisional round loss with a pair of touchdown passes against one interception. The Ravens also lost two fumbles, one of which was charged to Jackson. Andrews also fumbled the ball in the fourth quarter.

The upcoming 2025 season will represent Andrews’ final year under contract with the Ravens.

