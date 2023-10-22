Ravens’ Odell Beckham Jr. among players fined for incidents during win over Titans: report

Tempers flared during last week’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans in London.

Three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. faces $33,317 in fines for two unnecessary roughness violations, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.

Beckham was slapped with a $11,473 fine for a second-quarter altercation with Tennessee Titans defender Jeffery Simmons. Beckham was also fined $21,844 for an incident later in the Week 6 game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Beckham was one of multiple players the NFL punished for incidents last Sunday.

SEAHAWKS’ JAMAL ADAMS HIT WITH $50K FINE FOR INAPPROPRIATE CONDUCT WITH CONCUSSION DOCTOR ON SIDELINE: REPORTS

Ravens defensive back Kyle Hamilton was fined $20,524 for unnecessary roughness, per Pelissero. Titans wide receiver Chris Moore was hit in the head during the game, which resulted in Hamilton’s ejection.

Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey suggested on his podcast that Beckham and Simmons also had some sort of altercation after the game.

Beckham appeared to take exception to a hit by Simmons on wide receiver Zay Flowers. Beckham suggested Simmons delivered a low hit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s nothing really to talk about,” Beckham said.

“It’s probably a small hot topic right now, but it’s good. We got a helmet, shoulder pads. We’re out here playing football. This is not MMA. I watched him look at the play, then look at Zay’s legs and kind of dive on it. I just didn’t like that. I’m going to protect him.

“This is my guy. This is my little bro, love him to death. I’m going to always have his back, period. And if that leads me into trouble, it is what it is. I just didn’t like that.”