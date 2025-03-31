Ravens president talks Justin Tucker allegations at NFL’s annual meeting

Baltimore Ravens president Sashi Brown spoke briefly on the allegations against All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker on Sunday as the league got ready for its annual meeting.

Tucker faced multiple accusations of sexual misconduct from massage therapists in late January and February. The Super Bowl champion denied the accusations in a statement to OutKick.

Brown said there was no timetable on when the investigation into the allegations would be over.

“These investigations take time,” Brown said, via the team’s website. “That’s never satisfying to anybody involved, probably including Justin and the folks that made the allegations. But this is an issue, generally as a society in terms of women making claims that takes a lot of courage and bravery, and frankly as a society we haven’t gotten right for too long.

“From our standpoint, we want to make sure we have great understanding of the facts, hear both sides of the situation and that we allow the investigation to be properly conducted and concluded and make decisions based on full information.”

Brown added that the team has been in touch with the league “periodically.”

“For a lot of reasons you can imagine, you wouldn’t want to have multiple investigations going on. [That would] not be fair to anybody involved, including those who have made allegations,” he added.

Sixteen massage therapists claimed Tucker engaged in inappropriate behavior at more than a half-dozen massage parlors between 2012 and 2016. The Baltimore Banner first reported the allegations.

Tucker told OutKick he “never intended to disrespect anyone, cross any boundary, or make anyone feel uncomfortable in any way whatsoever.”

“It devastates me to know that anyone I have worked with would not have felt respected and valued as a professional, but more importantly as a person, and to anyone who has felt otherwise, I am sorry,” he added. “I want you to know I am committed to ensuring that everyone I interact with continues to feel that I respect them and care about them as a human being.”