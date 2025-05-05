Ravens release Justin Tucker amid sexual misconduct allegations

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Baltimore Ravens have released longtime kicker Justin Tucker, though the organization is calling it a “football decision.”

The Ravens took Arizona’s Tyler Loop in the sixth round of this year’s draft following a rough season for the usually dependable Tucker.

However, Tucker has been embroiled in off-the-field controversy as 16 massage therapists from eight different Baltimore spa and wellness centers have accused him of inappropriate behavior from alleged incidents between 2012-16.

Tucker has denied all allegations, calling them “unequivocally false” in a statement posted to social media.

“Sometimes football decisions are incredibly difficult and this is one of those instances. Considering our current roster, we have made the tough decision to release Justin Tucker,” Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement on Monday.

“Justin created many significant and unforgettable moments in Ravens history. His reliability, focus, drive, resilience and extraordinary talent made him one of the league’s best kickers for over a decade.

“We are grateful for Justin’s many contributions while playing for the Ravens. We sincerely wish him and his family the very best in this next chapter of their lives.

When Loop was taken on day three by the Ravens, there was immediate speculation about Tucker’s future with the franchise.

The 35-year-old, who is a five-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler, had his worst year in the NFL in 2024 after owning a 73.3% field goal percentage. He still, however, owns the all-time career field goal percentage at 89.1% with that mark.

Tucker made 22 of his 30 field goal attempts, missing 3-of-8 from 40-49 yards and 6-off-11 from 50 yards and beyond. He also missed two of his 62 extra point attempts.

But Tucker’s status for the 2025 campaign could be in question as he faces these allegations.

Ravens president Sashi Brown spoke on the allegations against All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker, as the league got ready for its annual meeting in March.

A main talking point was how these investigations take time, and there is no timetable for when they would end.

“That’s never satisfying to anybody involved, probably including Justin and the folks that made the allegations,” Brown said, via the team’s website. “But this is an issue, generally as a society in terms of women making claims that takes a lot of courage and bravery, and frankly as a society we haven’t gotten right for too long.

“From our standpoint, we want to make sure we have great understanding of the facts, hear both sides of the situation and that we allow the investigation to be properly conducted and concluded and make decisions based on full information.”

The Baltimore Banner first reported the allegations with victims saying Tucker exposed himself repeatedly during a span of four years, including his rookie campaign when the Ravens won the Super Bowl.

Six massage therapists came out at first, followed by seven more women and an eventual total of 16. The accusations from all women are similar.

“Throughout my career as a professional athlete, I have always sought to conduct myself with the utmost professionalism. I have never before been accused of misconduct of any kind, and I have never been accused of acting inappropriately in front of a massage therapist or during a massage therapy session or during other bodywork,” Tucker’s statement said.

“I have never received any complaints from a massage therapist, have never been dismissed from a massage therapy or bodywork session and have never been told that I was not welcome at any spa or other place of business.”

