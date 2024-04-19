Ravens’ Zay Flowers avoids disciplinary action after NFL says ‘insufficient evidence’ in alleged assault probe

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers will not face any disciplinary action from the NFL in connection to an alleged domestic violence incident in January, the league announced Thursday.

The Boston College standout, who is entering his second season with the Ravens, was being investigated in early February after police in Massachusetts contacted police in Baltimore County over a reported assault, WBAL reported at the time.

According to the report, the woman said she was bruised during an alleged assault in February involving an NFL player. She also claimed the brother of the person involved pulled out a gun during the incident.

Flowers, 23, was never charged, and the investigation was suspended by Baltimore County Police.

This week, the NFL announced that there was “insufficient evidence” to determine if Flowers violated the league’s personal conduct policy.

“Following a review, the NFL concluded there was insufficient evidence to support a finding that Zay Flowers engaged in any activity that violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy,” the statement read.

“There will be no action taken by the league and Flowers remains eligible to participate in all team activities.”

Flowers finished his rookie campaign with 77 receptions, 858 yards and five touchdowns. In the Ravens’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, the rookie wideout registered five receptions for 115 yards and one touchdown.

