Rays’ Amed Rosario suffers scary injury after getting hit in face with nearly-100 mph fastball

There was a scary moment in Pittsburgh after an MLB player got hit in the face by a 99.6 mph fastball.

Tampa Bay Rays‘ Amed Rosario was hit by the pitch from rookie flamethrower Jared Jones, and quickly left the game.

On-deck batter Jose Siri sprinted toward Rosario, who held his face and crouched down – Siri immediately called for the trainer.

Rosario walked off the field under his own power, but not without the trainers by his side and Rosario holding an ice pack to his mouth.

Thankfully, a flap on Rosario’s helmet softened the blow just a bit.

Luckily, nothing was broken, but he did suffer “facial lacerations.” In more good news, he’s not expected to hit the injured list.

Rosario was just the fifth batter of the game, but the second Jones had hit. The rookie settled down, though, as he tossed seven innings of two-run, eight-strikeout ball en route to a 4-3 Bucs win.

The Rays are Rosario’s fourth team since making his MLB debut in 2017 as a top prospect for the New York Mets.

He was sent to the Cleveland Guardians as part of the trade that sent Francisco Lindor to Queens – he spent the second half of last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Entering Saturday, Rosario had been hitting .301 with a .739 OPS, splitting time between the outfield and infield.

