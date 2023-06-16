Rays pitcher Pete Fairbanks returns from the IL with a black eye after his son dunked on him

Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Pete Fairbanks made his return from the injured list, but he showed up to the team clubhouse with a black eye.

But, Fairbanks explained, the black eye had nothing to do with the hip injury that landed him on the 15-day injured list on May 28.

According to Fairbanks, the injury happened during a basketball game with his 3-year-old son in a swimming pool.

Fairbanks was attempting to give his son a lesson on how to play basketball when you are in the paint.

Apparently, the lesson did not go as expected because his son ended up pulling the hoop down onto his face.

“We were playing at our new house in the pool, and I pulled the hoop down onto my face after dunking on a 3-year-old trying to teach him an early lesson in life that, when you’re in the paint, you cannot be caught unaware underneath the rim,” Fairbanks said.

Some of Fairbanks’ teammates could not pass up the opportunity to poke fun at the relief pitcher. At the same time, the team is certainly excited to have him back and healthy enough to pitch.

Prior to the injury, Fairbanks was in the midst of a strong season.

Fairbanks has a 1.54 ERA with 10 strikeouts and five saves over 13 appearances this season.

The Rays got off to a hot start this season, and have been able to maintain their momentum.

Tampa Bay recorded its 50th win of the season on Thursday, and currently has the best record in the MLB.