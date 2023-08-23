Rays take down signage showing Wander Franco’s likeness amid MLB probe into alleged relationship with minors

The Tampa Bay Rays have begun taking down Wander Franco’s likeness around Tropicana Field amid an investigation into alleged relationships with minors.

Franco, who was initially placed on the restricted list, was placed on administrative leave Tuesday as MLB investigates social media posts suggesting the All-Star was in a relationship with a minor. A second allegation also surfaced as well.

The Rays were removing signage of Franco, the Tampa Bay Times reported Tuesday.

“The banner of him on the rotunda was replaced by Yandy Diaz, the elevator wrap is now [Pete] Fairbanks. Sign at [sports bar] Ferg’s across street also down. Franco does still have a locker in clubhouse,” Tampa Bay Times’ Marc Topkin posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Rays haven’t stopped there, though. Commercials by the Rays, as well as their broadcaster Bally Sports, have been removed. There has also been no sign of Franco merchandise being sold at the Rays’ team store within Tropicana Field.

Dominican Republic prosecutor ?ngel Dar?o Tejeda Fabal said last week that an investigation on Franco had been opened under a special division that focuses on minors and gender violence.

Meanwhile, the Rays have been supporting MLB’s investigation into the matter.

“We support Major League Baseball’s decision to place Wander Franco on Administration Leave,” the Rays said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “The Tampa Bay Rays are dedicated to upholding high standards of integrity both on and off the field. We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans and supporters as this process unfolds. We will have no further statements on this matter until MLB completes its process.”

The 22-year-old Franco reportedly went on his Instagram Live prior to the Rays facing the Cleveland Guardians and denied all allegations against him. Jose Siri, his Rays teammate, was allegedly heard in the background saying “people after money” in Spanish, per The Athletic.

Tampa Bay signed him to an 11-year, $182 million deal to be a cornerstone piece for years to come on a franchise that has seen much success in recent seasons.

Franco was named to his first All-Star team this season as he’s slashing .281/.344/.475 with a .819 OPS, 17 homers and 58 RBI over 112 games.