Rays’ Taylor Walls performs Trump-inspired celebration after double vs Yankees

On any other day, Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Taylor Walls’ double against the New York Yankees would not have gotten any attention.

On Sunday, Walls drew the eyes of a lot of Americans in the fifth inning of the game when he appeared to pay homage to former President Trump, who survived an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania only eight days prior.

Walls waltzed onto second base, turned to his dugout and held up a fist. He was seen mouthing the words, “Fight, fight.”

He was 1-for-3 in the game as Tampa Bay won 6-4. He did not post anything about the action on his Instagram immediately afterward. His wife, Hallie, shared the highlight on her Instagram Stories with three first emojis.

Walls entered the game batting well below the Mendoza Line through 29 games. Before Sunday’s game against the Yankees, he was hitting .154 with a .477 OPS and four RBI. He had one double, and Sunday’s hit was his second.

TRUMP PITCHES YANKEES GAME OUTING WITH KIM JONG UN AT MICHIGAN RALLY

He was in his fourth season with the Rays. Tampa Bay selected the Georgia native in the third round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

Elsewhere, St. Louis Cardinals players initially appeared to do something similar when designated hitter Alec Burleson hit a home run against the Atlanta Braves.

However, veteran player Matt Carpenter told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that was not the case.

“Definitely not a political statement, that is off base,” Carpenter said.

