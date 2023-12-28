Rays’ Wander Franco summoned by Dominican authorities over alleged relationships with minors: report

Tampa Bay Rays star Wander Franco reportedly received a summons from the Dominican Republic to answer questions regarding allegations he had inappropriate relationships with minors.

Franco and his lawyers are required to meet with the Dominican Republic’s Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Children and Adolescents on Thursday, ESPN reported.

At least two people have filed legal action against the star shortstop, and authorities are investigating allegations from a third minor, according to the report.

The ESPN report came a day after Listin Diario reported that police in the Dominican Republic conducted two home raids in search of Franco, but he was nowhere to be found.

Franco was placed on administrative leave on Aug. 22 as MLB investigated his alleged relationships with underage girls.

The Rays expressed support for the MLB investigation but have not commented on it since.

“We support Major League Baseball’s decision to place Wander Franco on Administration Leave,” the Rays said at the time. “The Tampa Bay Rays are dedicated to upholding high standards of integrity both on and off the field. We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans and supporters as this process unfolds. We will have no further statements on this matter until MLB completes its process.”

The allegations were made public earlier that month following social media posts, but the first complaint was filed in July.

Franco went on his Instagram Live to deny the allegations against him, but the Rays still placed him on the restricted list.

The Rays began to take down images of Franco around Tropicana Field amid the allegations. There has also been no sign of Franco merchandise being sold at the Rays’ team store within their ballpark.

Franco’s last game was on Aug. 12, and some say he may never play in the majors ever again.

Franco was an All-Star for the first time this season. He slashed .281/.344/.475 with 17 homers and 58 RBI over 112 games this past season.

He signed an 11-year, $182 million contract extension in November 2021, but a team option in 2033 could make the deal worth $233 million when it is over.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

