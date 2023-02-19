Recently dealt Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving say they see no issues with requesting deals

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving both requested trades from the Brooklyn Nets, and each wish was granted.

Durant requested a trade first over the summer, but he and the Nets temporarily worked out their differences. However, right before the deadline, Irving asked to leave and was sent to the Dallas Mavericks.

Just a few short days later, the Nets’ KD-and-Kyrie was officially over, as Durant went to the Phoenix Suns in a blockbuster.

Their requests garnered criticism from fans everywhere, but they see no problems with it.

Durant actually said it’s a positive for the league, because “it’s bringing more eyes” to the drama the NBA has to offer.

“The tweets that I got, and the news hits that we got from me being traded, Kyrie being traded — it just brings more attention to the league and that’s really what makes you money is when you get more attention,” Durant said. “I think it’s great for the league, to be honest. Teams have been trading players and making acquisitions for a long time, now when a player can dictate where he wants to go, leave in free agency or demand a trade it’s just part of the game now. I don’t think it’s a bad thing.”

While Durant focused on the league aspect of it all, Irving said, simply, there’s nothing wrong with wanting what’s best for one’s own life and career.

“Why doesn’t anybody have the ability to ask for trades?” Irving said. “That’s my question, when did it become terrible to make great business decisions for yourself, your happiness and your peace of mind? Not every employer you’re gonna get along with. So if you have a chance to go somewhere else and you’re doing it legally, I don’t think there’s a problem with it.”

“Again, the speculation and narratives is what makes this entertainment kind of seem a little bit more important or more priority than it actually is, like it’s my life,” he continued. “It’s not just a dream that everybody can gossip about. I take it very serious, and most of the work that I do doesn’t get seen so I don’t know if it’ll ever be truly appreciated.”

Durant and Irving at one point were vying to win a championship together – now, there is a chance they’ll be fighting against each other for that title in the Western Conference playoffs bracket.