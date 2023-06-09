Red Sox address pitcher’s tweet where he said homosexuals ‘will go to hell’ ahead of first MLB start

Pitcher Matt Dermody will start Thursday night for the Boston Red Sox, just under two years to the day since he posted a tweet that said homosexuals “will go to hell.”

Dermody posted the tweet while playing in Japan in 2021.

“#PrideMonth. Homosexuals will not inherit the kingdom of God. They will go to hell. That is not my opinion, but the #Truth. Read 1 Corinthians 6:9. May we all examine our hearts, ask Jesus to forgive us, and repent for our sins. I love you all in Christ Jesus!” the tweet read.

Dermody met with Red Sox brass in spring training, and they spoke about the tweet.

Now, with Dermody making his first big-league start, Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom discussed Dermody’s tweet.

“It’s important to us that he had taken the tweet down and important why he had done it. I talked to him personally about that and what he told me was that it really came down to two things. One, he didn’t realize that his words would be hurtful, and he didn’t want to hurt anybody and when he realized that they were, he took (the post) down,” Bloom told Mass Live.

“He also understood that it’s not the right use of his platform. He knows he made a mistake tweeting that. That’s why he took it down. Obviously, that doesn’t mean that we endorse anything he said or anything he believes. But the fact of the matter is, if we’re committed to creating an (inclusive) environment, it’s not right for us to police what people believe.

“We do need to expect that everybody here is going to be committed to creating an inclusive and safe environment and so understanding why he had taken the tweet down and that his words were hurtful, and knowing that he doesn’t want to hurt anybody and that he believes in a safe environment, was important here.”

Dermody has 27.1 MLB innings under his belt. He has allowed 17 earned runs (5.60 ERA).

Out of his 30 games in the big leagues, 23 of them were with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2017.