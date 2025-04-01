Red Sox, Garrett Crochet agree to 6-year, $170 million contract extension: report

The Boston Red Sox and starting pitcher Garrett Crochet reportedly agreed to a six-year, $170 million contract extension on Monday night.

Crochet, 25, was acquired in a trade with the Chicago White Sox in exchange for a bevy of prospects. The Red Sox traded away prospects Kyle Teel, Braden Montgomery, Chase Meidroth and Wikelman Gonzalez for Crochet.

The agreed-upon extension begins in 2026 and includes an opt-out after the 2030 season, ESPN reported. Crochet will be 31 years old at the time of his opt-out.

The deal is the largest ever for a pitcher with four-plus years of service time, according to ESPN.

Crochet is the first pitcher in MLB history to receive a nine-figure contract while having thrown fewer than 800 innings. The 6-foot-6 left-hander has thrown just 224 career innings.

With the White Sox, Crochet broke onto the scene as a reliever, pitching in 2020 and 2021 out of the bullpen.

He missed 2022 due to Tommy John surgery and then returned to the bullpen in 2023. Crochet transitioned into a starter going into 2024 and saw immediate success.

That season, Crochet started 32 games and had a 3.58 ERA across 146 innings while he struck out an impressive 209 hitters with his dominant fastball. He was named to the American League All-Star team.

However, over the last two months of last season, Crochet struggled. In his final 10 starts, his ERA was 4.83 and he pitched just 31.2 innings. Despite the late-season struggles, the Red Sox still gave up a haul for Crochet.

Crochet started on opening day for the Red Sox, and did not get a decision in the team’s 5-2 win over the Texas Rangers. Crochet pitched five innings, gave up two earned runs on five hits and two walks and struck out four batters.

The opening day win is the only victory the Red Sox have this season, as they have lost their last four games and are 1-4 on the season.

Crochet will get the start in the Red Sox’s next game against the Baltimore Orioles at 6:35 p.m. ET Wednesday.

