Red Sox ink top prospect to big extension after just 5 MLB games

The Boston Red Sox have locked up somebody they hope to be a franchise cornerstone.

Kristian Campbell, one of their top prospects who made the big league club out of spring training, has signed an extension that could keep him with the club for the next 10 seasons.

The two sides agreed to an eight-year extension worth $60 million, ESPN reported. The team said the deal comes with club options for both the 2033 and 2034 seasons.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Since Campbell was called up for opening day, he was under team control through 2030 — he’d make the league minimum for his first three seasons before arbitration kicks in.

Instead, the Sox and Campbell have decided to forgo all of that and be locked down for at least the next eight years.

Campbell has made an awesome first impression in the early going. The 22-year-old infielder is 6-for-16 (.375) with a home run. He played at all three levels of minor league ball last season and raked everywhere he went. He hasn’t even yet played a home game at Fenway Park, but that will come on Friday.

ATHLETICS’ SACRAMENTO ERA STARTS WITH HISTORIC BLOWOUT, ‘SELL THE TEAM’ CHANTS AND PECULIAR CIRCUMSTANCES

Understandably so, Campbell is the sixth-ranked prospect in the sport — all while another Sox prized phenom in outfielder Roman Anthony ranks second behind Roki Sasaki. Marcelo Mayer, a shortstop, is 11th. Anthony and Mayer both currently sit in Triple-A.

Campbell was not all that highly touted when he was drafted out of Georgia Tech in 2023, as he wasn’t drafted until the fourth round. But hitting .330 with a .997 OPS in your first full season in the minors will bring you up faster than expected.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The last Red Sox player to win the Rookie of the Year was Dustin Pedroia in 2007 — he won the MVP the following season. Nomar Garciaparra, Fred Lynn, and Carlton Fisk also earned the award with Boston, with Lynn also winning the MVP in that same 1975 season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.