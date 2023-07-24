Red Sox secure series win over Mets behind four-run third inning

Rafael Devers homered, Adam Duvall drove in two runs and the Boston Red Sox beat the New York Mets 6-1 on Sunday night.

Boston opened a four-run third inning with seven straight hits, chasing an ineffective Carlos Carrasco. Connor Wong had three hits for the Red Sox, who finished with 15 and took two of three games in the series.

“We put the ball in play and had some quality at-bats,” manager Alex Cora said.

The victory kept Boston (53-47) tied with the rival New York Yankees for last place in the rugged AL East. Both sit two games out of a playoff spot.

Francisco Lindor had an RBI single off the Green Monster for the disappointing Mets (46-53), who could be a surprising seller heading into the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

Carrasco (3-4) was charged with five runs and 10 hits in 2 1/3 innings as his ERA rose to 5.82. He received a visit from an athletic trainer in the first.

Duvall had an RBI single in the first and a run-scoring double in the third before scoring on a single by rookie Triston Casas. Yu Chang greeted reliever Drew Smith with an RBI single, and Wong scored on Smith’s wild pitch.

Devers launched his 24th homer in the seventh.

For the third time since the All-Star break, the Red Sox went with an opener. Brennan Bernardino pitched 1 2/3 shutout innings with three strikeouts before giving way to left-hander Chris Murphy, who kept the Mets off the scoreboard until the sixth.

“Just trying to hand the ball to the next guy and let him take care of it and hand it to the next guy,” Bernardino said.

Boston used seven pitchers, with Murphy (1-0) going 3 2/3 innings for his first major league win.

“His stuff plays. He’s got a good fastball and can get righties out,” Cora said. “He’s been a pleasant surprise for us.”

ON POINT

Left fielder Mark Canha became the first Mets outfielder with three assists in one game since Endy Chavez in 2006. Canha threw out Jarren Duran at the plate in the first inning after backing up a wild throw and cut down Casas trying to stretch a single off the base of the Green Monster in the fifth. Canha was also credited with an assist when Devers overran third base in the third.

“It kind of just fell in my lap. … Playing the game and trying to make all the right plays,” Canha said. “Doing what I always do and that’s play an aggressive outfield. It kind of just happened and it felt seamless.”

MEET ME AT THE PLATE

It was a family reunion during the pregame lineup exchange as Cora looked across and saw older brother Joey, the third base coach for the Mets.

WIPED AWAY

Boston had four runners erased four different ways, all at different bases. Duvall was picked off first in the sixth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: RF Starling Marte (migraines) is “doing well,” according to manager Buck Showalter. “He’s back in New York. He’s had three good days there. He’s had a lot of challenges this year physically that he hasn’t talked about,” Showalter said. … The extent of INF Luis Guillorme’s calf injury and how much time he is likely to miss will become clearer after he undergoes imaging, Showalter said. Guillorme got hurt Saturday at Fenway Park and was placed on the 10-day injured list.

Red Sox: SS Trevor Story (offseason elbow surgery) appeared in his third straight rehab game with Double-A Portland. He played six innings in the field and was 1 for 2 with a walk. Alex Cora noted before Sunday’s game that Story made a nice play in the hole. “Jump to first, which is refreshing, right?” said Cora, speaking about the anticipated defensive boost at a position that at times has been a sore spot this season. Story is expected to continue his rehab this week with Triple-A Worcester. … RHP John Schreiber (strain) is close to being activated after appearing in five rehab games. … C Reese McGuire (oblique) begins a rehab assignment Tuesday with the WooSox.

UP NEXT

Mets: Following an off day Monday, a short trip to Yankee Stadium awaits for the Subway Series opener Tuesday night. RHP Justin Verlander (4-5, 3.47 ERA) is the scheduled starter for the Mets.

Red Sox: Boston is also idle Monday and will remain at Fenway Park for a two-game set against NL East-leading Atlanta that begins Tuesday. The Red Sox had yet to announce their starter for the series opener.