Red Sox’s Jarren Duran caught on hot mic shouting anti-gay slur at heckler

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran was caught on a hot mic yelling an anti-gay slur at a heckler during the team’s 10-2 loss against the Houston Astros on Sunday.

Duran made the remark as he stepped to the plate in the sixth inning. A fan shouted at him that he needed a tennis racket. The player yelled back, “Shut up,” followed by the slur.

He apologized in a statement after the game.

“During tonight’s game, I used a truly horrific word when responding to a fan,” Duran said. “I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed. I apologize to the entire Red Sox organization, but more importantly to the entire LGBTQ community.

“Our young fans are supposed to be able to look up to me as a role model, but tonight I fell far short of that responsibility.”

The Red Sox also released a statement on Duran’s words.

“The Red Sox addressed this incident with Jarren immediately following today’s game. We echo Jarren’s apology to our fans, especially to the LGBTQ community,” the team added. “We strive to be an organization that welcomes all fans to Fenway Park, and we will continue to educate our employees, players, coaches and staff on the importance of inclusivity.”

The All-Star is leading the majors with 36 doubles and 13 triples. He’s hitting .291 with 14 home runs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

