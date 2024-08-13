Red Sox’s Jarren Duran suspended after using anti-gay slur during game

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran was suspended for two games after he was caught on a hot mic using an anti-gay slur toward a heckling fan at Fenway Park.

Duran’s suspension will begin with Monday’s game against the Texas Rangers.

ESPN first reported the discipline.

“In consultation with Major League Baseball, the Red Sox on Monday issued an unpaid two-game suspension to outfielder Jarren Duran beginning with tonight’s game against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park,” the Red Sox said in a statement.

“Additionally, Duran’s salary from the two-game suspension will be donated to PFLAG (Federation of Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays), the United States’ largest organization dedicated to supporting, educating, and advocating for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people and those who love them.”

Duran made the remark as he stepped to the plate in the sixth inning of Sunday’s 10-2 loss against the Houston Astros. A fan shouted at him that he needed a tennis racket. The player yelled back, “Shut up,” followed by the slur.

He apologized in a statement after the game.

“During tonight’s game, I used a truly horrific word when responding to a fan,” Duran said. “I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed. I apologize to the entire Red Sox organization, but more importantly to the entire LGBTQ community.

“Our young fans are supposed to be able to look up to me as a role model, but tonight I fell far short of that responsibility.”

Duran was an All-Star for the first time this season. Entering Monday, he led the majors with 36 doubles and 13 triples. He was hitting .291 with 14 home runs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

