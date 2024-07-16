Red Sox’s Rafael Devers breaks Fenway Park seat with home run

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers has been a shining star as the team has surged in the standings at the All-Star break, and his 23rd home run of the season drew a lot of attention.

Devers was 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and two RBI in Boston’s 5-4 win over the Kansas City Royals. The two-run home run put the Red Sox in the lead in the bottom of the first.

The Red Sox posted a photo of the damage from the Devers home run. A seat at Fenway Park was smashed. The home run landed deep in the right field seats.

“The kid is locked in,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said of Devers. “Just take care of him this week. He’s not going to Texas for a good reason, right? He wants to be ready for the second part, getting treatment during the week and keeping healthy.”

Devers was voted to the All-Star Game for the third time but opted out to rest his nagging shoulder.

With the win, Boston moved to 53-42 on the season. The Red Sox are third in the American League East behind the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles.

Interestingly enough, the Red Sox moved to 15-1 on Sundays.

“Today was just a good overall team win,” Red Sox All-Star Jarren Duran said. “I’ve been saying it a lot this year. We’re keeping it rolling and I love it.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

