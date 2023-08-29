RedHawks quarterback ready to prove where the ‘real Miami’ is against the Hurricanes

The battle of Miami will commence on Friday night as the Miami University RedHawks take on the University of Miami Hurricanes but the trash talk has already started.

RedHawks quarterback Brett Gabbert was asked over the weekend where the “real Miami” was and he pointed to Oxford, Ohio – where Miami University is located.

“I think we’ll show them on Sept. 1,” Gabbert said.

The RedHawks’ football history dates back to the late 1880s and has produced some of the most well-known coaches in the sport – college or professional. Bo Schembechler, Webb Ewbank, Sid Gillman, Paul Brown, Sean McVay and Ara Parseghian are just some of the coaches that have come out of the football program.

Pittsburgh Steelers great Ben Roethlisberger also came out of Miami University.

The Hurricanes’ legacy is well documented with several college starts turning into NFL greats along with multiple national championships in the sport.

The Hurricanes and RedHawks have played in one game over their program’s history in the modern era – coming in 1987. The Hurricanes won 54-3. The two other times came in 1945 and 1946. The first meeting was dubbed “The Confusion Bowl,” as noted by SB Nation.

Come Friday in Coral Gables, both schools will be looking to start off on the right foot.

The Mario Cristobal-led squad finished 5-7 last season in his first year. The RedHawks were 6-7 and lost in the Bahamas Bowl in Chuck Martin’s ninth season.