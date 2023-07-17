Reds’ David Bell loses his cool at umpire during game vs Brewers

Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell was around long enough Sunday to see his team score its first run in three games, but he didn’t stick around for the final result against the Milwaukee Brewers.

After first baseman Spencer Steer struck out looking on a pitch from Brewers starter Adrian Houser in the bottom of the second inning, Bell came out of the dugout and was immediately thrown out by home plate umpire Edwin Jimenez. Bell appeared to take issue with the strike zone and pointed to the plate.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bell drew the edge around the plate as he continued jawing in Jimenez’s ear. Crew chief Brian O’Nora had to step in between Bell and Jimenez to get the manager to hit the showers. Bell was jumping up and down to try to get around O’Nora as he gave Jimenez and earful.

The fans at the Great American Ballpark applauded Bell as he left the game.

FAN RUSHES YANKEES INFIELDER ANTHONY VOLPE DURING GAME: ‘I WAS PRETTY STARTLED’

Bell has been ejected 25 times since he took over as manager before the 2019 season.

Unfortunately, Cincinnati’s lead didn’t hold. The Brewers would come back to win, 4-3, thanks to rookie Andruw Monasterio’s tie-breaking single in the eighth. Milwaukee scored two in the inning to win the game.

“You just move on,” Bell said of the series. “It was a tough series. They played us tough back in Milwaukee, too. You can’t make too much of it. We will get back on track.”

Milwaukee swept Cincinnati in the series and has a two-game lead on them in the National League Central. It’s their first division lead since May 25.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It was an important series,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “We did our job. You come into a road series and you sweep it, you had a heck of a series. We got three games left with them, soon. But it’s a big series for us to take a great start to the second half.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.