Reds fan fails to catch Elly De La Cruz’s homer in beer cup as Cincinnati wins fifth straight game

Thursday marked the one-year anniversary of Elly De La Cruz’s Major League Baseball debut.

The electrifying shortstop celebrated his anniversary by crushing a three-run homer over the right-field wall during a game against the Chicago Cubs. De La Cruz’s heroics in the third inning helped lift the Reds to a fifth consecutive victory.

The baseball exploded off De La Cruz’s bat, reaching a top speed of 114.7 mph. While some fans bring a baseball glove to the ballpark for a foul ball or homer, a Reds fan in the right-field stands decided to use a beer cup.

But the fan’s plastic cup did not stand a chance and exploded as soon as the ball made contact.

“That cup died a hero,” one of the game’s broadcasters joked.

The cup was filled at the time, which left some fans sitting nearby drenched with beer.

While the fan’s hilarious, albeit ill-fated attempt to snag the high-speed ball with a beer cup could end up serving as a warning for others, another Reds fan pulled off a similar feat last season.

Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon fouled a ball off, and a fan at Great American Ballpark happened to have his beer in the right place at the right time.

A few fans missed catching the ball with their bare hands, but the ball splashed into a fan’s beer cup. The beer was still foaming as he took a sip.

While De La Cruz knew Thursday’s game marked the anniversary of his debut, it did not seem to be top of mind for him.

He did not have anything extravagant planned after the game.

“I’m going to sleep,” he said.

The Reds’ four-game series against the Cubs continues through the weekend.

