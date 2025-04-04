Reds kickoff 2025 MLB season with historic low after losing three consecutive 1-0 games

The Cincinnati Reds’ 1-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday was their third consecutive 1-0 loss, becoming the first MLB team in 65 years to achieve such a feat.

No MLB team has had three straight 1–0 defeats since the Philadelphia Phillies did so in May 1960.

Only six teams in league history have ever had three straight 1–0 defeats, and no team has ever had four such defeats in a row – at least for now.

Four of the six times it has occurred were over a century ago. The other teams to lose 1-0 in three consecutive games were the Brooklyn Superbas in 1908, the St. Louis Browns and Washington Senators in 1909, and the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1917.

In the Reds’ loss on Thursday, Brewers starting pitcher Nestor Cortes threw six innings and yielded just one hit while he struck out six.

The Reds’ starting pitcher, Nick Lodolo, was just as good as he pitched 6.2 shutout innings and gave up four hits while striking out four batters. The Reds had just two hits in the loss.

“It’s part of the game, you know?” Lodolo said. “I’ll be honest with you. Obviously, I want us to score, but I’m not really thinking about it. I’ve got to do my job at the end of the day, regardless. We’ll turn it around. I guarantee that.”

The 1-0 defeat steak began on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers when Nathan Eovaldi threw a complete-game shutout. Jack Leiter and four Rangers’ relievers continued to keep the Reds’ offense off the score sheet on Wednesday.

The irony is, prior to the last three games of paltry offense, the Reds’ bats erupted on Monday as they won 14-3 over the Rangers. Since that offensive explosion, however, the Reds’ bats have been dormant.

Cincinnati has a combined nine hits, three walks and 27 strikeouts during the skid.

“Nobody’s happy with what’s happened the last three games,” Reds’ manager Terry Francona said postgame on Thursday. “We’ll figure It out together. I feel strongly about that.”

The Reds (2-5) will look to plate a run and get a win when they play the Brewers (3-4) in the second game of a four-game series on Friday, at 8:10 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

